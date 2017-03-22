Madam Secretary executive producer David Grae has signed a two-year overall deal with CBS Television Studios, the studio behind the CBS drama series currently in its third season. Under the pact, Grae will continue as executive producer on Madam Secretary, expected to be renewed for a fourth season, alongside creator/exec producer/showrunner Barbara Hall, while also developing new projects for the studio.

This is the first overall deal for Grae, who began his career as a staff writer on the Halls’ Joan of Arcadia. He has also staffed on Without a Trace, Gilmore Girls and was an executive producer on ABC’s long-running Castle. Grae, co-founder of Gotham Writers’ Workshop, is repped by Paradigm and the Shuman Company.