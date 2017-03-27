ION Television has acquired U.S. rights for hit investigative drama series Private Eyes from Entertainment One. Under the pact, ION will become the exclusive U.S. home for current and future seasons of the series starring Jason Priestley.

Private Eyes follows ex-pro hockey player Matt Shade (Priestley), who irrevocably changes his life when he decides to team up with fierce P.I. Angie Everett (Cindy Sampson) to form an unlikely investigative powerhouse. Through their new partnership, Shade is forced to examine who he has become and who he wants to be while investigating high-stakes crimes.

Private Eyes joins ION’s lineup of scripted original series including eOne’s Saving Hope and The Listener, along with a catalog of made-for-TV holiday movies. The series also joins ION Television’s programming lineup which includes Criminal Minds, Law & Order: SVU and Blue Bloods.

Created by Shelley Eriksen and Tim Kilby, Private Eyes is produced by eOne in association with Corus Entertainment, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit and COGECO Program Development Fund.