Church will be back in session on Monday, June 19, at 9PM ET/PT as Preacher returns for his second season on AMC.

Based on the DC Vertigo comic book, Preacher season 2 follows God-power possessing West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) who embarks on a road trip to find the big guy in the sky with his loose cannon girlfriend Tulip (Loving Oscar best actress nominee Ruth Negga) in shotgun and Irish vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) in the backseat. However, along the way the trio have but no choice but to drive through parts of Hell, with the Saint of Killers hot on their tail. Season 2 of the Sony TV co-production is 13 episodes long versus season 1’s 10 episodes.

Season 1 ended with Jesse learning that the guy standing in for God was a patsy with his town of Annville, Texas being blown off the face of the earth due to a methane leak. The disaster took out Jesse’s nemesis Quincannon (Jackie Earle Haley) and his church mouse g.f. Emily (Lucy Griffiths). EP/showrunner Sam Catlin also teased to Deadline that the Man in White aka Herr Starr will appear in season 2. Starr, is second in command for the Grail, an Illuminati-type organization that controls the world’s governments and protects the bloodline of Jesus.

In addition to today’s news, a slew of photos from season 2 dropped, and you can see those below.

Yesterday, it was announced that Noah Taylor, Pip Torrens and Julie Ann Emery were boarding season 2 as series regulars, and Malcolm Barrett, Ronald Guttman and Justin Prentice are set for recurring roles.

All of this news breaks as Preacher heads down to Austin, TX for SXSW where Catlin, EP Seth Rogen and graphic novelist and co-EP Garth Ennis will participate in a panel discussion tomorrow, March 11 at 2:00 P.M.

Point Grey Pictures’ Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver serve as EPs along with Catlin, Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur for Original Film and Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter and Ken F. Levin.

