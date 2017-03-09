AMC’s hit series Preacher is expanding its cast as it gears up for Season 2. Noah Taylor (Game of Thrones, Deep Water), Pip Torrens (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Crown) and Julie Ann Emery (Fargo, Better Call Saul) have signed on as series regulars, and Malcolm Barrett (War on Everyone, Dear White People), Ronald Guttman (Homeland, Mozart in the Jungle) and Justin Prentice (13 Reasons Why, Malibu Country) are set for recurring roles.

Preacher follows a West Texas preacher named Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), who is inhabited by the renegade spawn of an angel and demon and gains the power to control people with just a word. The series’ second season premieres this summer and follows Jesse, his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God, dealing with issues both worldly and otherworldly along the way.

Preacher is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios. It was developed for television by Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Sausage Party) and showrunner Catlin (Breaking Bad). The series is executive produced by Catlin, as well as Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures, Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur for Original Film and Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter and Ken F. Levin.

