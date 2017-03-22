EXCLUSIVE: Saban’s Power Rangers movie has banded with Thirst Project, the largest youth-water activism organization, in the campaign #TogetherWeAreMore to raise money and awareness about the global water crisis. Currently, more than 663 million people on the planet do not have access to safe, clean drinking water with children dying rapidly from water-related diseases.

Today is World Water Day, which was designated by the United Nations in 1993, a time when we recognize the need for cleaner water, sanitation and hygiene in developing countries. Tonight in conjunction with the Hollywood premiere of Power Rangers, Lionsgate will make a donation to the Thirst Project which will permit the group to build a well that will provide clean water to an entire community in Swaziland.

Thirst Project was formed in 2008 by seven 19-year old friends in Southern California led by Seth Maxwell, who serves as the organization’s CEO and founder. Jarred by the earth’s daunting water crisis, Maxwell and friends began at the local level raising awareness about the global problem by handing out bottles of water for free on Hollywood Boulevard and informing those who passed by about the cause. Nearly all the people who picked up a bottle donated to Thirst Project’s cause raising then $1,7K. To date, Thirst Project has worked on close to 2k projects in 13 countries and has raised $8M for the improvement of water facilities. The org’s goal is to provide water to the entire nation of Swaziland by 2022.

As part of the Power Rangers promotion, fans were encouraged to support the film and Thirst Project on social media by tweeting an exclusive Ranger Twitter emoji. For each tweet with the hashtag #BlueRanger, #YellowRanger, #RedRanger, #BlackRanger, or #PinkRanger, Lionsgate donated funds toward building a well to provide clean water in a developing country. Below is the heat map of donations sorted by Power Ranger color: