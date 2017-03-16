Over two years after Ricardo Medina’s roommate was stabbed to death, the ex-Power Rangers actor pleaded guilty today to the death of Josh Sutter. With sentencing set for March 30, Medina could face up to six-years in state prison.

While no picnic to say the least, that’s a far cry from the life sentence Medina was looking at when he was formally arrested in January 2016 on a charge of murder. That charge could have seen him behind bars for 26 years to life.

The actor who played Cole Evans AKA the Red Wild Force Ranger in the 2002 Power Rangers Wild Force series entered his plea to a lesser charge of “one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted an allegation of using a sword in the killing,” said the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on Thursday.

Back on January 31, 2015, Medina and Sutter got into an argument concerning the former’s girlfriend. As things unfortunately escalated, Medina grabbed a sword they had around the apartment and started repeatedly stabbing Sutter, who died soon afterwards.

Picked up by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department for the killing that day, the Power Rangers alum was released after a court hearing soon afterward because the case was rejected. At the time, the L.A. D.A.’s office said the matter was still being investigated and would not rule out going after Medina again down the line – which they did on January 14 last year on a new murder charge and bail set at $1 million.

“I’m very, very, very sorry for what occurred,” said Medina when he was first let out in February 2015. “I’m very happy to be out of jail, and my heart goes out to the Sutter family.”

After playing Red Wild Force Ranger on FOX Kids and ABC Kids’ Wild Force, Medina got a second kick at the Power Rangers can in 2012. He returned to the brand, which had been bought back from Disney by Haim Saban, in 2011 for Power Rangers Samurai. That season of the Power Rangers was actually split in two with Power Rangers Super Samurai making up the second set of 20-episodes in 2012.

Deputy D.A. Tannaz Mokayef with the Major Crimes Division is handling the Medina case for D.A. Jackie Lacey’s office.