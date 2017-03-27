20th Century Fox has acquired a pitch for a musical movie inspired by the life of Pharrell Williams, Deadline has confirmed. The project extends the relationship between the studio and the Grammy-winning singer-record producer, who was a producer and supervised the music for Best Picture Oscar nominee Hidden Figures. The musical project is said to be a take on Williams’ childhood in Virginia Beach, VA. Tony-winning Spring Awakening director Michael Mayer is attached to direct, and Martin Hynes is attached to write.