The Producers Guild of America has set a date for its 29th annual trophy show. The 2018 PGA Awards, which honor excellence in film, TV and new media productions, will be dished out January 20 at the Beverly Hilton. Donald De Line and Amy Pascal return as Awards Chairs for a second straight year.

No early word on a date for nominations or honorees for such prizes as the Milestone Award, the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures and the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television and the Vanguard Award. The 7,500-member PGA is coming off a year in which it honored La La Land and first-year TV shows Stranger Things and Atlanta with the top prizes.