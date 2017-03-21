EXCLUSIVE: Peyton List, the star of the CW’s freshman series Frequency, is set as a series regular opposite David Giuntoli and Poppy Montgomery in CBS’ drama pilot Mission Control, from The Martian author Andy Weir, The Martian producer Simon Kinberg and CBS TV Studio.

List’s casting is in second position to the Warner Bros. TV-produced Frequency. The first-year drama did not receive a back order and is unlikely to get a renewal unless its reruns take off on Netflix in the next few weeks. With the Mission Control casting, List is staying in the family as CBS TV Studios is one of the CW’s two studio partners, along with WBTV.

Written by Weir and directed by Jeremy Podeswa, Mission Control revolves around the next generation of NASA astronauts and scientists who juggle their personal and professional lives during a critical mission with no margin for error. List will play Kim, a member of the astronaut training program and CAPCOM for the mission.

The pilot is executive produced by Brian Buckner, who serves as showrunner, Weir, Slingshot’s Courtney Conte & Quan Phung, Simon Kinberg & Aditya Sood and Charles Eglee.

List, who previously starred as Cara on the CW series The Tomorrow People, recurred on five seasons of AMC’s Mad Men, as well as on the CW’s The Flash. She’s repped by Innovative.