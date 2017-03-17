Peter Onorati (Murder in the First) is set as a series regular opposite Shemar Moore on CBS drama pilot S.W.A.T., executive produced by The Shield creator Shawn Ryan, Neal H. Moritz, Justin Lin and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas. Written by Thomas and directed by Lin and inspired by the 2003 film, S.W.A.T. is described as an intense, action-packed procedural following a locally born-and-bred S.W.A.T. lieutenant, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), who is torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a highly trained unit that is the last stop for solving crimes in Los Angeles. Onorati will play Jeff Mumford. Aggressive and confident, Mumford is the leader of the 10-David SWAT team that maintains a healthy rivalry with Hondo (Moore) and the rest of the crew. Onorati, known for his roles on Murder In The First and Everybody Hates Chris, recurs on NBC’s This is Us as Milo Ventimiglia’s father, Stanley Pearson. He’s repped by Stewart Talent and Liberman- Zerman Management.

Kim Matula (UnReal) has booked a series-regular role opposite Dylan McDermott in Fox’s comedy pilot LA -> Vegas, from Gary Sanchez Prods. Written by Lon Zimmet and directed by Steve Levitan, LA – > Vegas is an ensemble workplace comedy set on the Friday night flight from LAX to Vegas and the returning flight on Sunday. It is about a group of underdogs trying to find their place in the world who all share the same goal: to come back a winner in the casino of life. Matula will play Ronnie, the head flight attendant. Matula recently wrapped production on Fighting With My Family, written and directed by Stephen Merchant, and she is coming off a starring role in Season 2 of Lifetime’s hit series UnReal. She’s repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and Innovative Artists.