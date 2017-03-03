Peter Fonda is set for a key role opposite Abbie Cornish and John Krasinski in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, from the Lost duo of co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and writer Graham Roland, Platinum Dunes, Skydance Media and Paramount TV.

Fonda will guest star/potentially recur as Cathy Mueller’s (Cornish) father in the opening episode directed by Morten Tyldum. There is a possibility for Fonda to return for subsequent episodes as the storyline for Cornish’s character further develops as Jack’s love interest over the course of the season.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero, starring Krasinski and Cornish. It centers on Jack Ryan (Krasinski), an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. The series follows Ryan as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communications that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.

The movie franchise’s producer Mace Neufeld and Lindsey Springer of Carlton Cuse Prods. also serve as producers on the series.

Fonda will next be seen opposite Melissa Leo in Netflix’s The Most Hated Woman in America set to premiere at SXSW before its release on March 24 and in The Ballad of Lefty Brown opposite Jim Caviezel and Bill Pullman also premiering at SXSW. He’s repped by Untitled Entertainment and Pure Arts Management.