Peter Cambor (NCIS: Los Angeles) has signed on as a series regular in ABC pilot Unit Zero, an action dramedy starring Toni Collette from the Black-ish duo of exec producer Kenya Barris and supervising producer Lindsey Shockley. Written by Shockley and directed by David Gordon Green, Unit Zero follows Jackie Fink (Collette), a brilliant but unassuming CIA engineer and single mom, as she leads a team of desk jockeys into the field as secret agents. Cambor will play Gabe, a handsome, affable, struggling musician. Gabe is the father of Jackie’s newborn daughter conceived via one-night stand. Cambor plays operational psychologist Nate Getz on NCIS: Los Angeles and recurs on Suits. He previously played Milo in Roadies He’s repped by Paradigm and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Murder in the First alum Lombardo Boyar is set as a series regular opposite Rob Riggle in ABC’s multi-camera, single-dad comedy written by Dannah Phirman & Danielle Schneider, creators of Hulu’s Hotwives franchise, and executive produced by Trophy Wife creators Sarah Haskins & Emily Halpern. The untitled comedy centers on Josh Keeler (Riggle), an intellectual but emotionally challenged single dad who moves to Queens with his two young daughters and forms an unlikely family with the other residents in their apartment building. Boyar will play Elias, a friendly yet macho tenant who also serves as the building’s handyman. Boyar played Edgar Navarro on Murder in the First and recently guest-starred in Man With A Plan. He’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.

Bernard Jones has booked a series regular role opposite Brandon Micheal Hall in ABC’s untitled City Mayor comedy pilot, from Hamilton standout Daveed Diggs. Written by Jeremy Bronson, the City Mayor pilot centers on Courtney Rose (Hall), a struggling hip-hop artist who runs for mayor to promote his mixtape — and wins. Jones will play Jermaine, Courtney’s (Hall) high-energy, fast-talking best friend who occasionally raps and becomes City Hall’s lead aide. Jones’ credits include the New Form Digital comedy series Shitty Boyfriends opposite Sandra Oh and produced by Lisa Kudrow, and recurring roles on TBS series Meet the Browns, Single Ladies and House of Payne. He’s repped by APA and Primary Wave Entertainment.