Veteran TV programming exec Perry Simon has joined Paul Allen’s Vulcan Productions as Managing Director, overseeing development, production, distribution and digital. Simon’s primary charge is to take complex but critically important stories and tell them in a way that helps drive social change, according to Vulcan. He’ll report directly to Carole Tomko, General Manager and Creative Director.

Simon most recently served as the General Manager, Channels for BBC Worldwide America, overseeing BBC America’s cable and digital channels. Simon worked on a variety of projects at BBC, including hit scripted series such as Luther and Orphan Black, as well as several unscripted programs including the hit show Top Gear. He also worked on several feature docs and specials in partnership with BBC’s Natural History unit. In his earlier roles with NBC and Viacom, Simon had a hand in the development of some of television’s most iconic series for both cable and broadcast, including Cheers, Law and Order, Seinfeld, Frasier, Resurrection Blvd (Showtime), and Oz (HBO). In addition, Simon served as a special advisor to YouTube when it was still in a startup phase, assisting in establishing and creating some of its first studio and network partnerships.

“I’m thrilled to have Perry join the Vulcan Productions team,” said Tomko. “Perry is a seasoned programming executive with dynamic expertise developing and producing content across a very broad range of genres, formats and platforms. As Vulcan Productions continues to grow in both the scope and volume of work we produce, Perry will be a key partner.”