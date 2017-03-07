Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring), Adrienne Warren (Point of Honor) and Stephanie Szostak (Satisfaction) have joined the series regular cast of Perfect Citizen, CBS’ legal drama pilot from The Good Wife executive producer Craig Turk.

Written/executive produced by Turk and directed by Paris Barclay, Perfect Citizen centers on Deck (Noah Wyle), the former general counsel for the NSA who, after his involvement as a whistleblower in an international scandal, embarks on a new career at a storied law firm in Boston. Once there, he must face the reality that half the country thinks he’s our greatest patriot and the other half thinks he’s a traitor.

Caswell will play Viv, Deck’s (Wyle) daughter. Viv is a gifted young lawyer dealing with the personal and professional impact caused by the controversy swirling around her father. Warren is Ingrid, Deck’s deputy at the NSA, intelligent, resourceful, unflappable – and most importantly, unswervingly loyal. Szostak will play Tess, one of the two female partners at the law firm. Tess is charismatic, glamorous, works off her instincts and knows how appealing she is to men and women.

Ridley Scott and David Zucker (Scott Free Productions) executive produce along with Turk and Barclay. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Caswell currently recurs on NCIS: New Orleans. Other credits include series regular roles on the CBS pilot Red Zone, and NBC’s Untitled Adam Carolla pilot. She also starred in the New Line Cinema thriller, The Conjuring. She is repped by APA and Semler Entertainment.

Warren’s credits include guest roles on Royal Pains, Black Box, Orange is the New Black and Blue Bloods. She’s repped by Gersh and Perennial Entertainment.

Szostak starred in USA Network series Satisfaction and most recently appeared in guest roles on The Blacklist and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. She’s repped by UTA and Lasher Group.