Park Sparks (The Night Of) has joined the cast of director Michael Gracey’s musical biopic The Greatest Showman on Earth, alongside star Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya. The film, produced by Chernin Entertainment and Laurence, follows famous American showman P.T. Barnum (Jackman) as he creates the three-ring Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus that made him famous. Sparks will play James Gordon Bennett, a newspaper critic who had a complicated relationship with Barnum. The actor also has landed a role in Waco, the Spike miniseries about the 1993 Branch Davidian siege that stars Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch. He’ll play Steve Schneider, one of the leaders of the controversial Branch Davidian sect. Sparks’ recent TV credits in The Night Of, The Girlfriend Experience, House of Cards and Boardwalk Empire. He is repped by Gersh and One Entertainment.

Percy Jackson alum Logan Lerman has joined the voice cast of Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, an animated feature based on the U.S. Army’s most decorated dog — a stray mutt who became a hero of World War I. For his keen instincts and fierce loyalty, Stubby became the first canine promoted to the rank of sergeant in American history. Lerman will voice Robert Conroy, a WWI “doughboy” whose life is forever changed when a little dog with a stubby tail wanders into training camp. Conroy gives his new friend a name, a family and a chance to embark on the adventure that would define a century. Directed by Bibo Bergeron from a script by Richard Lanni and Mike Stokey, the film is produced by Labyrinth Media & Publishing with animation by Mikros Image. Fun Academy is set to open Sgt. Stubby in North America on April 13, 2018. Along with toplining the Percy Jackson films, Logan’s credits include Indignation, Fury and The Perks of Being a Wallflower. He is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hirsch Wallenstein.