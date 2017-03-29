Veteran television newsman Paul Magers is hanging up his mic. After 38 years in television news, including the past 13 years as an evening anchor with CBS2 in Los Angeles, Magers is retiring.

“By retiring now while I’m relatively young and healthy, I look forward to doing all the things with family and friends that are hard to schedule when you have a fulltime job that includes odd hours,” Magers said in a statement. “I definitely won’t miss putting on a suit, tie and make-up, except on Halloween. And I am excited to now have the time to pursue my longtime passion, amateur puppeteering.”

“All kidding aside, I want to say how thankful I am to have been blessed many times over by working for and with such incredibly talented, gracious and generous people. I am especially grateful to CBS for these past 13 years. My wife Kathy, our daughters Emily and Anna and I will continue to enjoy living in Southern California. We look forward to staying in touch with the amazing friends we have made during our time in this very special place.”

A Santa Maria, CA native, Magers began his broadcasting career at KSTP-TV in St. Paul, MN. He moved in 1979 to KATU-TV in Portland, where he began working as an on-air reporter. In 1981, he went on KGTV-TV in San Diego, where he spent two years as a reporter and anchor before he returned to the Twin Cities and began a 20-year stint with KARE before moving back to California and to KCBS-TV in 2003.

“Paul Magers is a special individual, not only as a news anchor, but also as a friend and colleague to everyone who has had the pleasure of knowing him,” said Steve Mauldin, President & General Manager, CBS 2 and sister station KCAL 9. “He’s been a bright light in our newsroom as a rock-solid journalist and, when appropriate, someone who could deliver a well-timed joke. While we wish he were staying with us, we respect the decision he has made and look forward to giving him the warm sendoff he deserves.”