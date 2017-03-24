Fox Searchlight, which plunked down $9.5M for Patti Cake$ at Sundance, has set a summer release for the aspiring-rapper tale. It drops July 7 in select theaters.

The film, starring Aussie Danielle Macdonald in a breakout role that landed her a CAA deal, wowed ’em in Park City. Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr reported that buyers almost universally adored writer-director Geremy Jasper’s film, which set off a ferocious all-night auction.

Macdonald plays Patricia Dombrowski — aka Killa P, aka Patti Cake$ — an aspiring rapper fighting through a world of Jersey strip malls and strip clubs in quest of stardom. Fighting an unlikely quest for glory in her downtrodden hometown, where her life is falling apart, Patti tries to hit the big time in the hip-hop scene. Cheered on by her grandma (Cathy Moriarty) and only friends, Jheri (Siddharth Dhananjay) and Basterd (Mamoudou Athie), she also shoulders her mom’s (Bridget Everett) heartaches and misfortunes. Sahr Ngaujah, McCaul Lombardi, Wass Stevens, Nick Sandow Anthony Ramos, Ray Iannicelli and Daniel Stewart Sherman co-star along with rapper MC Lyte.

The pic was financed and produced by RT Features, with Rodrigo Teixeira producing along with Michael Gottwald, Noah Stahl, Dan Janvey and Daniela Taplin and Chris Columbus. Lourenço Sant’Anna is exec producing with Josh Penn, Sophie Mas and Eleanor Columbus.