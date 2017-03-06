EXCLUSIVE: Suits star Patrick J. Adams and Pretty Little Liars’ Troian Bellisario are set to star in sci-fi drama Clara, a feature pic written and directed by newcomer Akash Sherman. Kristen Hager (Wanted) and Ennis Esmer (Miss Sloane) round out the cast in the title, which has already begun production in Toronto. Ari Lantos, who produced Remember and Barney’s Version, produces.

Clara tells the story of Issac Bruno (Adams), as astronomer obsessed with searching the cosmos for signs of life beyond Earth, despite the collapse of his own personal life around him. Isaac takes on an unqualified but spirited young research assistant named Clara (Bellisario) who restores balance and perspective in the midst of his downward spiral. Working together as a team, their research ultimately leads Isaac to a shocking and profound scientific discovery.

“Over the last few years we have entered a new era of science fiction storytelling whereby scientific accuracy and plausibility have superseded pure fantasy as the convention which audiences have come to expect from the genre,” said Sherman. “Clara is a film which aims to deliver on these elevated expectations, while telling a distinctly human and emotional story of self-discovery and love which we can all relate to.”

Lantos said: “Akash and I first began this collaboration while he was a freshman in film school. Three years ago this project began as nothing more than an one paragraph idea, so seeing it now come to fruition is a remarkably satisfying feeling. The film balances both scientific discovery and spiritual exploration in way that is distinctly unique and original and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

It’s produced by Serendipity Point Films in association with Distant Horizon, Telefilm Canada, Ontario Media Development Corporation, CBC and The Movie Network, a division of Bell Media Inc. Mark Musselman and Anant Singh serve as exec producers. D Films is handling Canadian theatrical distribution.

Distant Horizon is a subsidiary of South African indie production, distribution and financing company Videovision Entertainment. Its credits include Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and Sheppards & Butchers. Serendipity Point Films’ credits include Remember, Eastern Promises, Being Julia and Sunshine.

Adams is one of the hottest stars on USA Networks’ Suits and has just finished shooting comedy Room for Rent. He’s had roles alongside Zoe Saldana and Jason Isaacs in NBC miniseries Rosemary’s Baby and also starred in Canadian sci-fi thriller series Orphan Black.

Bellisario, who recently married longtime partner Adams, is best known for starring in Pretty Little Liars as Spencer Hastings. She has also had roles in Suits and Sister Cities with Jackie Weaver.

Adams is repped by UTA and Andy Corren. Bellisario is repped by The Gersh Agency and Management 360.