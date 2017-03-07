Patricia Clarkson has been tapped to co-star opposite Amy Adams in HBO’s eight-episode drama series Sharp Objects, from Entertainment One.

Written by Marti Noxon based on the book by Gillian Flynn, Sharp Objects centers on reporter Camille Preaker (Adams). Fresh from a brief stay at a psychiatric hospital, Camille must return to her tiny hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, Camille finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely.

Oscar nominee Clarkson will play Adora Crellin, Camille’s mother, and queen of Wind Gap’s highest society. Haunted by the untimely passing of Camille’s sister decades earlier, her anxiety is manifested through an overbearing love and protection for her youngest, Amma. The sudden return of her estranged daughter, Camille, provokes her subtle hostility that threatens Camille’s sobriety and sanity.

Noxon, who serves as writer/showrunner, executive produces alongside Adams; Flynn, who is writing multiple episodes; and Big Little Lies‘ Jean-Marc Vallée, who is directing all episodes an serves as co-editor. Also executive producing are Jason Blum, Charles Layton, Jessica Rhoades for Blumhouse Productions and Nathan Ross.