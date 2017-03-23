EXCLUSIVE: Patricia Arquette will be honored with the Vanguard Award at the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards, set to take place April 1 at the Beverly Hilton. The actress, an outspoken LGBTQ and environmental advocate, will pay tribute to late sister Alexis Arquette. Patricia Arquette, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2014, recently spoke out against the Academy for omitting Alexis from this year’s In Memoriam tribute.

Arquette joins the list of recipients, which includes Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Taylor, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Whoopi Goldberg, recognized for making a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people.

“Patricia Arquette embodies the critical voice needed during these times to resist against injustice and discrimination across a range of issues,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “She is a beacon of light who has consistently used her platform to advance equality across marginalized groups and to drive culture-changing conversations that move acceptance forward.”

The event will be hosted by Seeso’s Take My Wife star Cameron Esposito, with Empire‘s Jussie Smollett leading a special tribute to victims of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting that will include a performance by Broadway star Cynthia Erivo. Others expected to attend are Matthew Daddario, Josh Hutcherson, Victoria Justice, Trace Lysette, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Tatiana Maslany and Harry Shum Jr. Additional special guests and honorees will be revealed at a later date.

Best Picture Oscar winner Moonlight, Paramount’s Star Trek Beyond and Orphan Black are among the 156 nominees up for the 2017 GLAAD Awards, which will include two awards ceremonies, one in LA on April 1 and the other in New York on May 6.