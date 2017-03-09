Participant Media has hired former Miramax executive Krista Wegener as SVP Sales and Distribution, a role that will see her implementing overall sales and distribution strategies for Participant’s content (including its 75-plus film library), and collaborate with distributors and sales agents on executing international social impact campaigns.

The appointment comes on the heels of Participant and Lionsgate linking up on a deal for Lionsgate to distribute Participant’s films outside North America for Participant Media, including “available non-output territories” from its deal with Amblin Partners. That partnership begins with José Padilha’s Entebbe and Rupert Wyatt’s sci-fi thriller Captive State, which were on offer last month at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Wegener had been consulting for film and gaming clients after exiting Miramax where was SVP International Distribution; she was a founding member of the executive team that relaunched the company after it was acquired from Disney in 2010. Before that she lived in London and was SVP Finance and Operations at Alliance Films. She also had gigs at Universal, Virgin Entertainment and Disney. She will report to Participant CEO David Linde.

“As we continue to grow Participant’s global footprint, we look to Krista’s expertise to further our vision and mission of combining great storytelling with social impact outside of the U.S.,” said Linde. “Her deep relationships and knowledge of the international marketplace will greatly accelerate our growth strategy. We are thrilled to have Krista as a member of the team.”