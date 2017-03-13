Paramount TV and Anonymous Content have optioned the rights to develop Indian author Diksha Basu’s upcoming debut novel The Windfall as a TV series.

Indian filmmaker Shonali Bose (Margarita With A Straw) is attached to write and direct the potential pilot, with Rosalie Swedlin and Doreen Wilcox Little executive producing for Anonymous Content under the company’s first-look deal with Paramount TV.

Set to be published in June by Penguin Random House imprint Crown Books, The Windfall tells the story of an Indian couple in Delhi who are suddenly catapulted from their humble middle class origins into massive wealth. When they leave their safe and yet claustrophobic environs of their East Delhi home, and move to a mansion in the plush new suburb of Gurgaon, the family discovers what it means to be nouveau riche in modern India as they struggle to fit in.

Bose’s second feature, Margarita With a Straw, won the Best Asian Film Award at the Toronto Film Festival in 2014. Bose, who grew up in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi and has spent her adult life in the US, also received the Sundance Mahindra Global Filmmaker award for the screenplay which she turned into novel published by Penguin India. Her debut narrative feature, Amu, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, received the FIPRESCI, two Indian National Awards for Best Film and Best Director, among other awards.

Paramount TV and Anonymous Content’s previous collaborations include series Berlin Station, now in production on its second season for Epix; 13 Reasons Why, based on Jay Asher’s bestselling YA book, premiering March 31 on Netflix; Maniac, to be directed by Cary Fukunaga starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, also for Netflix; and The Alienist for TNT, based on Caleb Carr’s novel. Also in the works are Spoonbenders, based on Daryl Gregory’s upcoming novel; a series based on Rebecca Traister’s bestselling book All the Single Ladies: Unmarried Women and the Rise of an Independent Nation; a series based on 9-year-old journalist Hilde Lysiak’s book series Hilde Cracks the Case; Legbreakers, an English language version of the hit Swedish drama series Torpederna with Irvine Welsh penning the pilot; and Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: and Other Lessons from the Crematory, adapted and executive produced by Nurse Jackie co-creator Evan Dunsky, based on Caitlin Doughty’s bestselling memoir.

Bose is repped by Paradigm. The Gersh Agency repped Basu in the deal on behalf of Adam Eaglin at Elyse Cheney Associates.