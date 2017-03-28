If ComicCon is known for announcing guest stars on fan fave TV shows, while then CinemaCon is known for its release date announcements.

Ahead of their presentation here in Las Vegas tomorrow afternoon, Paramount has set opening dates for the George Clooney-directed movie Suburbicon on Nov. 3 wide, Action Point on March 23 next year, and John Krasinski’s directorial A Quiet Place starring his wife Emily Blunt on April 13, 2018.

Starring Matt Damon, Josh Brolin and Oscar Isaac, Suburbicon will arguably be upscale adult counter-programming to Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, not to mention that first weekend in November is typically a hot launch pad for an awards contender (Best picture nominee Hacksaw Ridge being one of the most recent titles to debut during that slot).

Action Point previously known as Action Park, is the Johnny Knoxville comedy, which Deadline broke exclusively, that centers around the idea of comedy stuntman Knoxville and his cohorts operating their own irresponsible theme park. The comedy goes up against Lionsgate’s Robin Hood, Sony’s Peter Rabbit and Fox’s animated pic Anubis.

A Quiet Place, which teams Krasinski and Blunt on the screen together for the first time, will square off against an untitled Universal monster movie next April. Plot for A Quiet Place is being kept under wraps.