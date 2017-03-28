Refresh for updates We’re here live at the Paramount CinemaCon presentation. Last year, the Baywatch cast made a promise to be here, and they’re making good on that. A swarm of bathing-suit clad young women and beefcakes marched through the aisles shooting towels into the air with Baywatch Dwayne Johnson in tow.

“I give you the Avengers of the Beach, Team Baywatch,” said Johnson calling up the cast Zac Afron (“a real a**hole with movie star good looks), Alexandria Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, Jon Bass.

Johnson revealed that tickets go on sale on April 14 — the same day that his Fate of the Furious — goes on sale. But that’s not all, theaters will compete to sell the most tickets to Baywatch with the winning theater managers flown to the Hollywood premiere. “Adam Aron from AMC? We need you in this? Andy Miles from Regal,” said The Rock calling out exhibition executives. The cast introduced a new type of trailer band: Fuchsia or “FU for F***king Unbelievable for pervasive hotness, comedy and action. May cause pissing in pants due to excessive laughter. Under 17 requires accompanying lifeguard or wet nurse” read the label before the trailer played (nothing new here trailer wise by the way — except for Jon Bass in the shower hysterically singing Katy Perry’s “Roar”).