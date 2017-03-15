EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures just bought the Ian Shorr spec script Infinite for Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian to produce through the Par-based Di Bonaventura Pictures. The script is ambitious sci-fi in the vein of Wanted meets The Matrix. The contemporary setting revolves around a schizophrenic who discovers his hallucinations are actually memories of past lives that he can access as well as the skills he possessed in those time periods. UTA reps Shorr has been a writer on the Training Day series, and the film Splinter. He’s managed by Bellevue Productions. While uncertainty over the successor to Brad Grey hangs heavy over the day to day operations of the studio, good to see it is still buying stuff.