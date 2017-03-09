Nickelodeon has ordered a third season of its hit kids competition series Paradise Run, with Daniella Monet (Victorious) returning as host.

Paradise Run follows three teams of kids racing across a luxurious resort in Hawaii, competing in a sequence of funny and adrenaline-pumping challenges, with each team vying for the ultimate prize – a paradise vacation. Production will begin in Hawaii this spring.

The series, which was nominated for a Kids Choice Award, is produced by Stone & Company, with Scott A. Stone and Marcus Fox serving as executive producers.

“One of the great things about working with Nickelodeon is that every season they ask how can we make Paradise Run bigger and better, and I am thrilled to say that this season will be no different,” said Scott Stone, Executive Producer. “Last year we added a 200-yard zip line and special Nickelodeon celebrity episodes. Wait until you see what we have in store for season three!”