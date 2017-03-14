Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs producer Pam Marsden has been promoted to head of production at Sony Pictures Animation. She previously served as EVP production.

Kristine Belson, president of Sony Pictures Animation, made the announcement today.

During the past six years as EVP of physical production, Marsden oversaw all projects on the studio’s animation slate and steered her division’s growth. The film label has increased the number of projects this year including three theatrical features (Smurfs: The Lost Village on April 7, The Emoji Movie on Aug. 4, and Nativity animal story The Star on Nov. 10), two TV series, a short film and a direct-to-home feature. In addition, Sony Pictures Animation has nearly tripled the size of its staff since last year.

Prior to joining Sony Pictures Animation, Marsden produced Walt Disney Feature Animation’s computer animated feature Dinosaur and the home entertainment feature Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas, featuring the first CG Mickey Mouse for Walt Disney Pictures’ DisneyToon Studios.

Coming July 2018 is Sony’s Hotel Transylvania 3 directed by series visionary Genndy Tartakovsky. In the fourth quarter of 2018, there’s an animated Spider-Man movie from the creative minds behind The Lego Movie.