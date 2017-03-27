OWN said today that it has ordered a pair of docuseries to join its Saturday night lineup in the fall: Released, which follows formerly incarcerated men and women as they walk out of the prison doors for the first time to restart their lives, and Checking Inn (wt), about former Essence magazine editor-in-chief Monique Greenwood pursuing her lifelong dream of running a bed and breakfast.

“OWN’s Saturday night lineup features entertaining and thought-provoking docuseries focused around conversations our audience is having in their everyday lives,” said network president Erik Logan. “We think both of these shows will connect with our viewers and we’re pleased to be able to continue to serve up great new content.”

Produced by Lucky 8 (60 Days In), Released presents autobiographical portraits of former inmates as they attempt to reconnect with their loved ones, establish their independence and begin the long, hard work of resurrecting their abandoned lives. The executive producers are Greg Henry and Kim Woodard.

Checking Inn, from Trooper Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television, follows Greenwood — who quit her Essence gig in 2001 — as she runs Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Inns, the most successful B&B business on the East Coast. The series is executive produced by Dave Caplan.