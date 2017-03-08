Ovation TV is developing Hot Art, an hourlong scripted drama series based on the book by Canadian journalist Joshua Knelman, Hot Art: Chasing Thieves and Detectives Through the Secret World of Stolen Art. UK-based writer Simeon Thornton (Sovereign) will pen the adaptation and Storyscape Entertainment’s Bob Cooper will produce. This marks Ovation TV’s first scripted series.

Hot Art is described as a drama series that offers a fresh, contemporary take on the world of art crime. Set in London, the center of the global art market, the show follows a squad of elite Scotland Yard undercover police agents tasked with solving art crimes… and catching the criminals who aim to keep one step ahead of them.

Thornton has a number of projects in development in the U.S. and Great Britain, including the scripted series Sovereign, which is in development at The Forge.

Thornton is repped by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates in the UK. Knelman is repped by Paradigm and Samantha Haywood of Transatlantic Agency on the publishing side. Rob Rader and Tamara Arakelyan negotiated on behalf of Ovation TV along with Richard Marks of The Point Media.