EXCLUSIVE: Oscar Isaac, who just starred in The Promise about the Armenian genocide with Christian Bale, is taking to another historical drama — this one about the hunt for one of the most hated men of WWII. Isaac is sealing a deal to star in Operation Finale (previously known as Eichmann) for MGM and director Chris Weitz.

The project is about a group of Israeli spies who work to track down the notorious Nazi general Adolf Eichmann in Argentina in the 1960s so he can stand trial for his war crimes in Israel. The film is based on a true story; Isaac would star as the determined and wily Peter Malkin, an Israeli Mossad, who holds a deep hatred for the Nazis after they murdered his sister and her children. He has a particular obsession for nailing Eichmann.

The screenplay, written by Matthew Orton, is said to be very much in the vein of Argo and Munich. Operation Finale will shoot this fall in Argentina.

In addition to Isaac, producers on the project are Automatik Entertainment’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special) and Academy Award-nominated Fred Berger (La La Land) and Inspire Entertainment’s Jason Spire (Mojave). Academy Award-nominated writer Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies) will executive produce.

Isaac’s other credits include Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi as well as the film Suburbicon. He is also tackling Hamlet on stage this summer at New York’s Public Theatre. Isaac is repped by UTA, Inspire Entertainment and SGSBC. Multi-hypendate Weitz, who wrote the screenplay for Rogue One, previously directed The Golden Compass and Twilight: New Moon. He is repped by WME as is Orton (who is also repped by Grandview).