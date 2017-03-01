The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ president told the Associated Press that the two accountants responsible for the biggest blunder in Oscar history–Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz–will not return to the Oscar show. An Academy spokesperson also confirmed the news. Boone Isaacs broke her silence to the AP on Wednesday. Pete Hammond spoke with her as the melee was happening Sunday night, and she seemed shell-shocked at the time.

Brian Cullinan

89th Annual Academy Awards, Backstage, Los Angeles, USA – 26 Feb 2017

Cullinan was busy tweeting a photo of Emma Stone from backstage minutes before handing presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope for best picture, and it was that distraction per Boone Isaacs that set the disaster in motion.

Stone told reporters backstage, that she was in possession of her winning best actress card. Then what did Beatty and Dunaway have? A second copy, since there’s always two cases of Oscar winner cards for respectively stage left and right.

That wasn’t the only mistake made Sunday night at the 89th awards ceremony. During the In Memoriam segment, a photo of still-alive producer Jan Chapman was used instead of veteran Australian film producer Janet Patterson. Today, three days later, AMPAS, apologized for the mixup.

On Monday, AMPAS issued a formal apology to the cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight, as well as presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty about the switched-up envelopes.

PwC promptly took blame following the Oscars on Sunday for the mishandled envelopes. They felt so guilty, they decided to issue a second apology on Monday, pointing the finger at Cullinan and Ruiz.