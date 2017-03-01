The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ president told the Associated Press that the two accountants responsible for the biggest blunder in Oscar history–Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz–will not return to the Oscar show. An Academy spokesperson also confirmed the news. Boone Isaacs broke her silence to the AP on Wednesday. Pete Hammond spoke with her as the melee was happening Sunday night, and she seemed shell-shocked at the time.
Cullinan was busy tweeting a photo of Emma Stone from backstage minutes before handing presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope for best picture, and it was that distraction per Boone Isaacs that set the disaster in motion.
Stone told reporters backstage, that she was in possession of her winning best actress card. Then what did Beatty and Dunaway have? A second copy, since there’s always two cases of Oscar winner cards for respectively stage left and right.
That wasn’t the only mistake made Sunday night at the 89th awards ceremony. During the In Memoriam segment, a photo of still-alive producer Jan Chapman was used instead of veteran Australian film producer Janet Patterson. Today, three days later, AMPAS, apologized for the mixup.
On Monday, AMPAS issued a formal apology to the cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight, as well as presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty about the switched-up envelopes.
PwC promptly took blame following the Oscars on Sunday for the mishandled envelopes. They felt so guilty, they decided to issue a second apology on Monday, pointing the finger at Cullinan and Ruiz.
Odd that Martha wouldn’t be back, considering Brian was the one responsible for the error and, according to the stage manager, froze and kept saying “Check with Martha” once it happened.
Then Casey Affleck should not come back to acting either.
Tweeting is bad for your professional life. The Wizard of Washington should take note.
So the Latino woman has to pay for the white man’s mistake. Well, that’s fair.
Doesn’t sound like it was Martha’s error, just Brian’s. Simply got caught up in the being a spectator. Too bad for her, taking the fall.
What is to be gained from firing these people over a human error mistake. The careers of two qualified, dedicated employees could be over just to appease the Academy. We are obsessed with punishment and seeing heads roll.
They’re not being fired, at least at this point; they’re just not going to work the Oscars again. Indications are that Cullinan will keep his job, and hopefully the blameless Ruiz will too.
Did I miss something?
So the guy who was goofing off gets the ax. Seems justifiable.
The accounting firm gets to stay. Hmmmmmm.
But then why was Martha Ruiz given the boot? Just because she was a woman? A Latina? Both? #OscarsSoTrump
How was Ruiz responsible? From what I’ve read, she was on the other side of the stage, and had nothing to do with the snafu.
From what I gather, because she knew the announcement was wrong, and didn’t immediately stop the proceedings as per PWC protocol. The correction should have been made before the crew assembled on stage.
For me, the problem boils down to Martha and Brian knew the correct winner was Moonlight. When La La Land, they should have immediately moved onstage to clarify the winner and correct the mistake. To allow the La La Land team to come onstage and speak (2 minute delay) was a shocking error and inexcusable.
Seems grossly unfair on Martha Ruiz, the guy screws up so you get punished too ?
She should have fired PwC and replaced them with a competent firm