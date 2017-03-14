Netflix announced it has completed a deal for global rights and that it will finish and restore Orson Welles final film, The Other Side of the Wind. The move has been in the works for a month after a campaign spearheaded by Frank Marshall (production manager on the original) and Peter Bogdanovich (part of the cast). Pic is a Hollywood satire on the last days of a great filmmaker struggling for a comeback. Welles began shooting it in 1970. It stars John Huston, Bogdanovich, Oja Kodar, Robert Random, Lilli Palmer, Edmond O’Brien, Cameron Mitchell, Mercedes McCambridge, Susan Strasberg, Norman Foster, Paul Stewart and Dennis Hopper. Marshall and Bogdanovich will oversee the finish with original producer Filip Jan Rymsza, sifting through over 1000 reels of film to come up with the final print.

“Like so many others who grew up worshipping the craft and vision of Orson Welles, this is a dream come true,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, who earlier today installed Scott Stuber to put Netflix more squarely into the feature film game.