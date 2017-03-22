Just more than two months before Orphan Black begins its last season and self-described “final trip,” the sci-fi thriller starring Emmy-winning Tatiana Maslany looks to be going darker than ever. A revealing sneak peek at the fifth and final season that BBC America unveiled today shows guns, consequences and clone origins as the series’ overarching conspiracy becomes clearer.

Add to that some Neolution and more Maslany in multiple roles and well, Orphan Black isn’t leaving anything on the field if the photos released today are any judge (click on the photo above to launch the gallery).

Back on June 10 for its fifth and last season, Orphan Black has attracted a deeply devoted fan base over the years following the every move and incarnation of Maslany’s multiple clones in the Peabody Award-winning series that actually all started on a train platform. Fans in Los Angeles will be able to see Maslany and the rest of the cast and creatives tomorrow at PaleyFest, which will come than 48 hours after they wrapped shooting the series.

#OrphanBlack That’s a Wrap #CloneClub, thank you for being you. This was the family gathered at the monitors at 4am for last shot. XX pic.twitter.com/azGFoYlewA — Graeme Manson (@GraemeManson1) March 22, 2017

Orphan Black, which gave BBC America its first homegrown original scripted series hit, is produced by Temple Street in association with BBC America and Space. Executive producers are Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier and Kerry Appleyard of Temple Street, and Graeme Manson and John Fawcett. Orphan Black is distributed by BBC Worldwide.