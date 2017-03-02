With potential scandal swirling around Attorney General Jeff Sessions this morning, President Donald Trump can at least find some consolation in the race for the White House in 2020 – he won’t be facing Oprah Winfrey after all.

“I was in the audience that day and it was clearly a joke when she was playing with David because they have such a great rapport,” said Winfrey’s close pal and CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King early Thursday of a recent interview Oprah gave suggesting she was finally thinking of running for President. “But I also heard on the Oprah Winfrey show over the years you always have the right to change your mind but I would bet my first, second born and any unborn children to come, that ain’t never happening,” King emphatically added.

Check out the chat on the House of Moonves early AM show here:



The anticipation of the reelection seeking ex-Celebrity Apprentice host battling the former talkshow queen and OWN boss took America into previously unexplored realms of political possibilities on Wednesday. That’s when the TV interview that Winfrey gave late last year venturing distinctly into White House territory became public.

“I never considered the question even a possibility,” the big time Barack Obama supporter and now 60 Minutes correspondent told The David Rubenstein Show about an Oval Office bid in a sitdown taped in December. “I though, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ But now I’m thinking, ‘Oh. Oh.’

Later in the interview for the March 1 Season 2 debut of the Bloomberg TV’ show, Oprah said she wouldn’t really run for President – but the genie was so out of the bottle. Now King was put it back in – for now.