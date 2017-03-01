Oprah Winfrey for President? Apparently reversing her long-standing dismissal of the notion, the CEO of OWN now doesn’t seem at all averse to at least contemplating the possibility.

In an interview on Bloomberg TV’s The David Rubenstein Show –– taped in December but premiering today — Winfrey is asked whether, given her popularity, she might consider running for the White House in the next elections.

“I never considered the question even a possibility,” Winfrey said about her pre-Trump thinking. “I though, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ But now I’m thinking, ‘Oh. Oh.'”

When the audience applauds the suggestion, Winfrey responds with a Cheshire Cat grin, leaving those two “oh”s to do the talking, or at least the hinting.

Winfrey’s episode of The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations was taped December 12, and is the show’s Season 2 premiere. Take a look at it above, and draw your own conclusions.