Rachel Winter and writer Craig Borten, the Oscar-nominated producer and co-writer of the AIDS-themed Dallas Buyers Club, are reteaming to tackle another epidemic that is sweeping large areas of small-town America. The hourlong drama series project is set up at A+E Studios, the in-house production arm of A+E Networks, where Winter has a first-look deal.



The untitled drama follows a family as they move to a small town in Maine where the community has been rocked by its first-ever drug overdose. The series will explore the opioid epidemic through the points of view of the parents, children, DEA, lobbyists, pharmaceutical companies and the drug cartels.

Winter served as a producer with Robbie Brenner and Borten co-wrote with Melisa Wallack Dallas Buyers Club, which won three Oscars, including Best Actor and Supporting Actor trophies for Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, respectively. The film also was nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

Winter’s other producing credits include feature Stealing Cars. Additionally, She has re-teamed with her husband, Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated writer/producer Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire, The Wolf of Wall Street) to produce a LeBron James biopic, with James and Maverick Carter as producing partners.