Open Road Films, the distributor behind last year’s best picture Oscar winner Spotlight, will be celebrating A Day Without a Woman tomorrow on International Women’s Day and will be providing a full day of pay to those females who miss work.

Open Road has four female department heads: Alexa Platt, CFO; Marni Richman, General Counsel & Head of Business Affairs; Liz Biber, EVP Publicity; and Lynn Stepanian, EVP Television.

Below is Open Road CEO Tom Ortenberg’s note to employees:

From: Tom Ortenberg

Date: March 7, 2017

To: ALL EMPLOYEES

Subject: A Day Without A Woman Team, As many of you know, many people are celebrating “A Day Without A Woman” on International Woman’s Day, tomorrow, March 8. The goal of A Day Without A Woman is “To highlight the economic power and significance that women have in the US and global economies, while calling attention to the economic injustices women and gender nonconforming people continue to face.” We are supportive of employees taking part in the various activities planned for the day, please communicate with your supervisor your plans, if any, to participate. Thanks, Tom Tom Ortenberg

CEO

Open Road joins several Hollywood corporations honoring the day including United Talent Agency which is holding off-site events in its New York, Los Angeles and Toronto offices with community leaders and prominent talent discussing gender issues and personal stories.

The Paradigm agency is supporting all their female employees in taking the day off across all their offices nationwide including partners at CODA in London. They will be engaging in various social outreach opportunities including attending rallies in those cities where Paradigm has offices.

In addition, MTV is flipping its logo into a red “W” for “women” on-air, online and across social media accounts. The network’s social media staff, made up entirely of women, will also go on strike. Fusion TV will commemorate the day with a series of primetime specials about women. Netflix and NBC are also granting personal days to those female employees wishing to take the day off.

Created by the organizers behind the January Women’s March, A Day Without a Woman is a way to have people come together for equity, justice and the human rights of women and all gender-oppressed people, through a one-day demonstration of economic solidarity.