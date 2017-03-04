One Day at a Time, Netflix’s reimagening of Norman Lear’s classic, has been renewed for a 13-episode second season.

One Day at a Time, which premiered January 6, drew some of the best reviews for a multi-camera comedy in quite some time.

Related‘One Day At A Time’ Review: Netflix’s Norman Lear Reboot Is A Poignant Winner

The new version is about a Cuban-American family and centers on a recently separated, former military mom (Justina Machado) who is navigating a new single life while raising her radical teenage daughter and socially adept tween son. She’s “helped” by her old school Cuban-born mom (Rita Moreno) and a friends-without-benefits building manager named Schneider.

Set to return for Season 2 are stars Machado, Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and Stephen Tobolowsky. Lear, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Mike Royce, Brent Miller and Michael Garcia executive produce.

The 13-episode first season was produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and Small Fish Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television.