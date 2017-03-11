With ABC’s Once Upon a Time wrapping its sixth season this spring, the network and the show’s creators had been discussing a potential seventh season that would reimagine the fairytale drama. I hear that a potential new installment is looking to focus on four of the most popular characters on the show.

I hear ABC Studios, which produces Once, is in talks with original cast members Jennifer Morrison (Emma), Lana Parrilla (Regina), Robert Carlyle (Mr. Gold) as well as Colin O’Donoghue (Hook), who has been a staple on the show for the past few seasons, about a potential Season 7.

The contracts for the original Once cast are up at the end of this season, and some stars, including Morrison, had said in interviews that they were not sure whether they would continue. ABC would likely wait for the studio to lock in the actors to pave the way for a possible Season 7 renewal.

In an interview with Deadline in January, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey hinted aboutSeason 7 being envisioned as a reboot, opening a new chapter in the franchise after closing the current one after six seasons. “Regardless of what we decide to do at the end of this season, I think they think they would put a little bit of a bow here, and then there is a next piece that comes after that,” she said.

It is unclear what the new Once would look with Emma, Regina, Mr. Gold and Hook. It also is unclear whether original stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas and Jared Gilmore would be part of the show going forward, if there is a Season 7. ABC and ABC Studios would not comment on contract negotiations.

Creative and casting revamps late in a drama series’ life are tricky. At ABC, The Practice did it years ago to mixed results. And last year, ABC Studios closed deals with several of the stars of Castle amidst controversy before the network opted to ultimately not proceed with another season.

While down in the ratings, Once remains an important series for ABC with strong Disney DNA and solid DVR and digital play. The current sixth season, in which the Evil Queen had been facing her alter ego, has been building toward a big fight between light and darkness.