Andrew J. West (The Walking Dead) has been cast in ABC’s Once Upon a Time. He will make his debut in the Season 6 finale and is expected to continue if the fairytale drama series is renewed for a seventh season. Details about his character are being kept under wraps but word is that he will play a grown-up who is a kid.

ABC is expected to make a renewal decision soon on Once, which is gearing up for its musical episode.

West was recruited for Once by creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis after recently recurring on their Freeform horror series Death of Summer.



Once, which has reinvented itself a number of times, may be heading for its biggest reinvention yet as the show’s main storyline comes to an end this season. “There will be a little bit of closure in this particular narrative regardless of what happens with Season 7,” ABC’s President of Entertainment Channing Dungey told Deadline in January.