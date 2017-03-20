Omar Metwally (The Affair) is set to co-star opposite Sharon Leal CBS’ untitled Jenny Lumet drama pilot, a character-based procedural from writer Lumet and exec producers Katie Couric, David Marshall Grant, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Richard Shepard, who also directs.

Penned by Lumet with Grant supervising, the untitled drama centers on an elite team of investigators for the Northeast Regional U.S. Hate Crimes Unit who solve myriad crimes against humanity as they confront their own biases. Metwally will play Nate, Naomi’s fiancé and the Manhattan South D.A. In addition to Leal, he joins previously cast Sheaun McKinney, Grace Rex, Brad William Henke, Zach Appelman and Kevin Daniels.

Metwally will continue in his regular role as Dr. Vic Ullah on The Affair, which airs on CBS sibling Showtime and is heading into its fourth season. He’ll also reprise his role as Agent Santiago on USA’s Mr. Robot in a season-long arc. Metwally is repped by Innovative, MGMT Entertainment and attorney Bruce Gellman.