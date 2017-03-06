Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has become the most nominated new play in Olivier Award history, scoring a record-breaking 11 nominations for this year’s edition. Nominees for the British theater’s most prestigious prizes were unveiled in London on Monday afternoon, seeing the two-part Potter extravaganza tie with current record holder for the most nominated production Hairspray in 2008. Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child earned noms for Best Actor, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best New Play and Best Director among others.

Groundhog Day, which opens this month on Broadway, leads the musical categories with eight nominations including Best New Musical. Dreamgirls, School of Rock The Musical and The Girls are also nominated in that category.

In the Best Actor category, Ed Harris and Tom Hollander earned their first Olivier Award nominations for their performances in Buried Child and Travesties respectively. Jamie Parker received his first nomination in the category for his portrayal of Harry Potter while six-time recipient Ian McKellen received his 10th nomination for his performance in No Man’s Land.

In a triumphant return to the stage, as King Lear, Glenda Jackson earned her first Olivier nomination since 1984. Her leading role at London’s Old Vic marked her first stage appearance in 25 years after giving up acting for politics. Cherry Jones, Billie Piper and Ruth Wilson are also nominated in the Best Actress category for their performances in The Glass Menagerie, Yerma and Hedda Gabler respectively.

Andrew Lloyd Webber received nominations for three of his shows: Sunset Boulevard, School of Rock The Musical and Jesus Christ Superstar, with the latter taking six nominations including Magic Radio Best Musical Revival.

Dreamgirls earned five nominations including Best Actress in a Musical for Amber Riley.

As previously announced, Kenneth Branagh will receive The Special Award during the ceremony that takes place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 9.

“In a year of global change, the nominees for this year’s awards demonstrate London theatre’s ability to challenge our perceptions, stir our emotions and entertain us,” said Julian Bird, Chief Exec of the Society of London Theatre and Executive Producer of the Olivier Awards. “From new British play and musicals, to reinventions of well-known titles, the Oliviers proudly celebrate an extraordinary range of acting and creative talent.”

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Ian Bartholomew for Half A Sixpence at Noël Coward Theatre

Adam J Bernard for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

Ben Hunter for The Girls at Phoenix Theatre

Andrew Langtree for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Haydn Gwynne for The Threepenny Opera at National Theatre – Olivier

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt for Murder Ballad at Arts Theatre

Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat at New London Theatre

Emma Williams for Half A Sixpence at Noël Coward Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Music

Dreamgirls – Music by Henry Krieger at Savoy Theatre

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child – Composer and Arranger: Imogen Heap at Palace Theatre

Jesus Christ Superstar – The band and company creating the gig-like rock vibe of the original concept album of Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

School Of Rock The Musical – Three children’s bands who play instruments live every night at New London Theatre

Best New Dance Production

Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young at Sadler’s Wells

Blak Whyte Gray by Boy Blue Entertainment at Barbican Theatre

Giselle by Akram Khan and English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells

My Mother, My Dog And CLOWNS! by Michael Clark at Barbican Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for their London season at Sadler’s Wells

Luke Ahmet for The Creation by Rambert at Sadler’s Wells

English National Ballet for expanding the variety of their repertoire with Giselle and She Said at Sadler’s Wells

Best Entertainment and Family

Cinderella at London Palladium

David Baddiel – My Family: Not The Sitcom at Vaudeville Theatre

Peter Pan at National Theatre – Olivier

The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells

Best Theatre Choreographer

Matthew Bourne for The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Steven Hoggett for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Drew McOnie for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

Funny Girl at Savoy Theatre

Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Show Boat at New London Theatre

Sunset Boulevard at London Coliseum

Best Actor in a Musical

David Fynn for School Of Rock The Musical at New London Theatre

Tyrone Huntley for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Andy Karl for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Charlie Stemp for Half A Sixpence at Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Glenn Close for Sunset Boulevard at London Coliseum

“The Girls” – Debbie Chazen, Sophie-Louise Dann, Michele Dotrice, Claire Machin, Claire Moore and Joanna Riding – for The Girls at Phoenix Theatre

Amber Riley for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

Sheridan Smith for Funny Girl at Savoy Theatre

Best Revival

The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre

This House at Garrick Theatre

Travesties at Apollo Theatre

Yerma at Young Vic

Best New Comedy

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery at Criterion Theatre

Nice Fish at Harold Pinter Theatre

Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour at National Theatre – Dorfman

The Truth at Wyndham’s Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Cuttin’ It at The Maria, Young Vic

The Government Inspector at Theatre Royal Stratford East

The Invisible Hand at Tricycle Theatre

It Is Easy To Be Dead at Trafalgar Studios 2

Rotterdam at Trafalgar Studios 2

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Lee Curran for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Natasha Katz for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre

Hugh Vanstone for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Best Sound Design

Paul Arditti for Amadeus at National Theatre – Olivier

Adam Cork for Travesties at Apollo Theatre

Gareth Fry for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Nick Lidster for Autograph for Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Best Costume Design

Gregg Barnes for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

Hugh Durrant for Cinderella at London Palladium

Rob Howell for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Bob Crowley for Disney’s Aladdin at Prince Edward Theatre

Bob Crowley for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre

Rob Howell for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Christine Jones for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Freddie Fox for Travesties at Apollo Theatre

Brian J. Smith for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre

Rafe Spall for Hedda Gabler at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Melissa Allan, Caroline Deyga, Kirsty Findlay, Karen Fishwick, Kirsty MacLaren, Frances Mayli McCann, Joanne McGuinness and Dawn Sievewright for Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour at National Theatre – Dorfman

Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Clare Foster for Travesties at Apollo Theatre

Kate O’Flynn for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre

Best New Opera Production

4.48 Psychosis at Lyric Hammersmith

Akhnaten at London Coliseum

Così Fan Tutte at Royal Opera House

Lulu at London Coliseum

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Renée Fleming for her performance in Der Rosenkavalier at Royal Opera House

Stuart Skelton for his performance in Tristan And Isolde at London Coliseum

Mark Wigglesworth for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu at London Coliseum

Best Actor

Ed Harris for Buried Child at Trafalgar Studios 1

Tom Hollander for Travesties at Apollo Theatre

Ian McKellen for No Man’s Land at Wyndham’s Theatre

Jamie Parker for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best Actress

Glenda Jackson for King Lear at The Old Vic

Cherry Jones for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre

Billie Piper for Yerma at Young Vic

Ruth Wilson for Hedda Gabler at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Best Director

Simon Stone for Yerma at Young Vic

John Tiffany for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

John Tiffany for The Glass Menagerie at Duke of York’s Theatre

Matthew Warchus for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Virgin Atlantic Best New Play

Elegy at Donmar Warehouse

The Flick at National Theatre – Dorfman

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

One Night In Miami… at Donmar Warehouse

Mastercard Best New Musical

Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

The Girls at Phoenix Theatre

Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

School Of Rock The Musical at New London Theatre