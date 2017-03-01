Nashville alum Oliver Hudson is set as the male lead opposite Jenna Fischer in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot Splitting Up Together, from Suburgatory and Selfie creator Emily Kapnek, Ellen DeGeneres’ A Very Good Prods. and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Kapnek, based on the 2016 Danish series created by Mette Heeno, and directed by Dean Holland, Splitting Up Together is the story of a couple, Lena (Fischer) and Martin (Hudson) whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while the other lives downstairs in the guest apartment. Hudson’s Martin adjusts to his suddenly divorced life with hopeful optimism, but as a newly single parent, he can’t help but wonder — during unfamiliar moments of freedom — what went wrong in his marriage.

Hudson, who got his first series starring role in My Guide to Becoming a Rock Star, is known for his stints as Adam Rhodes in CBS comedy Rules of Engagement, Jeff Fordham on Nashville and most recently Wes Gardner in Fox’s Scream Queens. He’s repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.