The Off-Broadway League and United Scenic Artists, IATSE Local USA 829, have agreed to terms on an inaugural contract covering off-Broadway designers. If ratified by members, the three-year deal will go into effect in July.

More than 4,300 members comprise Local USA 829, made up of artists and designers working in film, theater, opera, ballet, TV, industrial shows, commercials and exhibitions. Costume designer Colleen Atwood, a Local USA 829 member, won the Oscar this year for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

No details of the new contract were announced.

“Off-Broadway has always been a champion of artists and their work,” said Adam Hess, president of the League of Off-Broadway Theatres and Producers. “These productions could not happen without the contributions of the talented designers of USA. The Off-Broadway League is very grateful to USA for a successful negotiation fueled by mutual respect and a desire to work together to find creative solutions to the economic challenges facing our community. We hope this new agreement will foster more opportunities for our artists in the Off-Broadway community and beyond.”

Said Cecilia Friederichs, National Business Agent at United Scenic Artists Local USA 829: “This negotiation was both historic and a true example of what the process should be; the two sides came together and through consideration of the needs of both labor and management, created an agreement that will form the basis for what we hope is a long and mutually beneficial working relationship.”