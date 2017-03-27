Sunday gave us our Final Four for this year’s NCAA Tournament, a heartbreaking loss for Kentucky, a return for North Carolina and a big win for CBS.

March Madness competition went 35-minutes into the House of Moonves’ primetime last night and, with that stellar 5.3/20 result among adults 18-49 from the 75-73 win by the Tar Heels over the Wild Cats in the 7-7:30 slot, the net scored a 2.1/7 overall demo result with a total of 15.91 million viewers.

That UNC last minute victory over Kentucky provided the best result of the tourney so far and the surge obviously pushed all of CBS’ subsequent line-up of 60 Minutes (2.7/10), NCIS: Los Angeles (1.6/6), Madam Secretary (1.0/4) and Elementary (0.8/3), which was track from 10:30 – 11 PM, up double-digits. Whether those currently tentative numbers hold is another matter all together but right now almost all of CBS’ Sunday shows are at heights unseen since the NFL season was raging late last fall.

On a night that saw the penultimate episode of this season of The Walking Dead n cable, NBC was the second highest rated net of the night as Little Big Shots (1.7/6) went up a tenth over its March 19 show and the Peacock pulled off a 1.1/4 overall demo result. The rest of the Comcast-owned net’s Sunday saw Chicago Justice (1.0/4) and Shades of Blue (0.8/3) the same as last week.

Also the same as March 19 were Fox’s Family Guy (1.1/4) and Making History (0.7/3) and ABC’s newbie Time After Time (0.4/2). The Disney-owned net’s America’s Funniest Home Videos (1.0/4) was up 11% in the key demo and lead-out Once Upon A Time (0.9/3) also rose a tenth from last week’s low. Ending the night for the net, American Crime (0.3/1) was down a tenth from its March 19 show. Bob’s Burgers (0.9/3) and Last Man On Earth (0.9/3) were both up a tenth from their airings of last week.

