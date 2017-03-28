Noreen Fraser, co-creator of the Stand Up To Cancer initiative and TV producer, died on Monday at her home in California after a 16-year battle with breast cancer, a representative for the Noreen Fraser Foundation confirmed to Deadline. She was 63.

Fraser worked as a producer on television shows including Entertainment Tonight, Home Show on ABC and The Richard Simmons Show. She was a co-creator and co-producer on the Stand Up To Cancer telethons that aired in 2008 and 2010 raised more than $100 million.

She was diagnosed in 2001 and had been battling Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer since 2003. Since then Fraser had fought to help others also battling the disease. Fraser founded the Noreen Fraser Foundation in 2006, which strives to find cures for women’s cancers. While it was closed last year, its research continues through the Noreen Fraser Fund at UCLA.

“I have made cancer my business,” he declared on her Foundation’s website. She also founded Men for Women Now, a campaign where comedians discussed the importance of cancer prevention and early detection.

She is survived by her children Madeline and Mack, parents Jackie and Fred and siblings Colleen, Buzz, Cooper, Laura, Lucy, Billy, Bridget and Patrick.