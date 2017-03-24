Debuting on March 29 and already renewed for a second season, TV Land’s Nobodies executive produced by Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone is a near-perfect example of what having famous friends can do for you in this town – and how that doesn’t always work out for the best.

With its first episode already online and having previewed at SXSW, the single-camera comedy series from and starring Groundlings vets Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras is just not that original, as I say in my video review above. Nobodies tracks the trio playing fictional versions of themselves as they try to move on up in Hollywood by attaching Falcone (who directed the pilot) and McCarthy to their film Mr. First Lady. Perhaps more important than the lack of originality is the fact that the result is often more unintentionally cringe-inducing than funny or revealing.

Even with appearances by McCarthy, Falcone, Kristen Wiig, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Jim Rash and Maya Rudolph among others, the series, from what I’ve seen, ultimately ends up being more a down-market low-wattage and tired Entourage than anything else. Which doesn’t work no matter who you know — despite a fantastic cameo by Allison Janney trapped in an elevator.

So, besides the giggles of those cameos, you’re not going to miss nothing by missing Nobodies. Click on my video review above for more of my take on the TV Land series – and tell us what you think.