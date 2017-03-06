Former Falling Skies and ER star Noah Wyle is set as the lead in Perfect Citizen, CBS’ legal drama pilot from The Good Wife executive producer Craig Turk.

Written/executive produced by Turk, Perfect Citizen centers on Deck (Wyle), the former general counsel for the NSA who, after his involvement as a whistleblower in an international scandal, embarks on a new career at a storied law firm in Boston. Once there, he must face the reality that half the country thinks he’s our greatest patriot, the other half thinks he’s a traitor. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Wyle is an executive producer on TNT’s flagship action-adventure series The Librarians, recently renewed for a fourth season. Wyle recurs on the show as Flynn Carsen — one of the longest surviving librarians in the series’ mythology — reprising his lead role from the popular Librarian TNT movies that spawned the series. He also serves as a director on the show and made his writing debut in Season 3. As an actor, Wyle will next be seen in the feature Felt, alongside Liam Neeson and Diane Lane.

Wyle is reped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and attorney Geoffry Oblath.