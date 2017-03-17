Noah Samton has joined Bravo Media as SVP Current Production, the company said today. Based in New York, he’ll lead a team overseeing original unscripted series including The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Don’t Be Tardy and the upcoming series Relative Success with Tabatha Coffey and Stripped.

“Noah has a proven track record of delivering high-quality unscripted content across multiple brands,” said Shari Levine, Bravo’s EVP Current Production, to whom he will report. “His extensive knowledge base of the industry and his well-earned reputation make him a valuable asset to the Bravo team.”

Samton was the VP Current Programming at Truly Original, where he served as executive producer on Bravo’s Summer House and Shahs of Sunset, among many others. Before that, he was a freelance executive producer, working with production companies on series for TNT, HGTV, Spike, VH1, Bravo and Oxygen. Samton began his career at the NBA.