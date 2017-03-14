Mike De Luca has turned down the offer to become Paramount Pictures’ picture picker and he will stay a producer at Universal Pictures, Deadline has confirmed. Viacom chief Bob Bakish is still hoping that former Fox chief Jim Gianopulos will replace Brad Grey as chairman, but the notion of having De Luca work for Gianopulos as chief production executive seemed a tantalizing possibility for a resurgence of a studio that lost over $400 million in 2016 and saw several major franchises — Star Trek and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — fail to succeed. But De Luca, who had a storied early run as production president at New Line and held president posts at DreamWorks and Sony Pictures, likely wanted the top job.

Also, Bakish has met with resistance from several aspirants for jobs there because of questions of Viacom’s commitment to fund a turnaround, and Bakish’s insistence on a plan to brand movies with Viacom TV networks, and to limit the green light power of Grey’s replacement. De Luca’s decision to stay a producer at Universal — he lives in Austin with his family, and has a lucrative producing deal at Universal, making movies for his former New Line comrade Donna Langley, and he could return with Jennifer Todd and producer another Oscarcast — ratchets up the importance of finding a way to make things work with Gianopulos. Gianopulos had a stellar track record at Fox, but his expertise isn’t as a creative executive as much as in areas like global distribution.

The move to replace Grey has been filled with twists and turns that included an early courtship of Universal-based producer and former studio co-vice chairman Scott Stuber. Stuber is instead expected to imminently take a more disruptive post: he’ll become head of feature film for Netflix. It seems likely that Viacom will try to lock in Gianopulos and allow him to supervise a studio overhaul and choose a star executive tl build franchises. Variety was first up with the news.